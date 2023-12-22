iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Hits New 1-Year High at $304.74

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $304.74 and last traded at $304.46, with a volume of 272324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $304.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $77.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.11.

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

