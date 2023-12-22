Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (VGSH) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 22nd

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,053,264. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

