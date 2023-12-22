Cohen Klingenstein LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC reduced its stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Haleon in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Haleon by 79.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Haleon during the second quarter worth about $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Haleon during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Haleon by 56.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLN stock opened at $8.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84. Haleon plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $9.05.

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Haleon plc will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $364.00.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

