S.A. Mason LLC Lowers Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

S.A. Mason LLC decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $310,000. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.06.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of GILD opened at $78.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $98.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.95 and a 200 day moving average of $77.25. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.87 and a 52-week high of $88.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.38%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

