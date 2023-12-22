Cohen Klingenstein LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after buying an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,790,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,856 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,164,000 after purchasing an additional 21,755,906 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,835,000 after purchasing an additional 499,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,350,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,666,000 after purchasing an additional 86,225 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $310.63 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $207.94 and a 1-year high of $313.35. The company has a market capitalization of $101.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $289.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.10.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

