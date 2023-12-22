Cohen Klingenstein LLC Decreases Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC lowered its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OTIS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,013,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,239,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999,494 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 300.6% during the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,844,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,289 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 1,706.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,193,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.43.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $88.40 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $91.33. The company has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.59.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

