Cohen Klingenstein LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC reduced its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.3% in the second quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 7.3% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 12.3% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Carrier Global by 3.3% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 1.4% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of CARR opened at $56.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $40.28 and a one year high of $60.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.88.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CARR. Bank of America downgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

