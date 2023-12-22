Cohen Klingenstein LLC Lowers Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC cut its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC owned about 0.06% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $12,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 72.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $79.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.25 and a 1-year high of $81.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.34. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.43.

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total transaction of $3,781,923.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,684,173.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total transaction of $3,781,923.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,684,173.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $363,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,982.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,544 shares of company stock valued at $13,901,625. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

