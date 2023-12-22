Cohen Klingenstein LLC Has $12.83 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC trimmed its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $12,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,167,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,834.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,167,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,834.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $471,890.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,249.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,908. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $77.92 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $82.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.46.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.14.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

