PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stake Lowered by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC reduced its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 108.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth $32,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.16.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $62.06 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

