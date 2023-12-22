S.A. Mason LLC Makes New $79,000 Investment in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 980.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,900,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $414,112.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,505.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $581,524.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at $907,883.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $414,112.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,393,505.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,718 shares of company stock valued at $2,472,931 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $162.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.36. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.36 and a 52 week high of $173.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.59 and a 200-day moving average of $156.09.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.39% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 63.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on DRI. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DRI

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.