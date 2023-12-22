S.A. Mason LLC Invests $105,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

XLG stock opened at $37.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.74 and a 200-day moving average of $35.20. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $27.08 and a 12-month high of $37.93. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.