City Holding Co. Increases Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

City Holding Co. lifted its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in MSCI by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $553.02 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $451.55 and a 1-year high of $572.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $511.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $512.31. The company has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.10.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.13. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a net margin of 39.76%. The firm had revenue of $625.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 46.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Redburn Atlantic lowered MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $650.00 to $554.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Argus began coverage on MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $554.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.14.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

