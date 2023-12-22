City Holding Co. Reduces Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

City Holding Co. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,563 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 82.3% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 414.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ ISTB opened at $47.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.60. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.37 and a 1-year high of $47.50.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.1459 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.