City Holding Co. Has $1.86 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

City Holding Co. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 224.6% during the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.82.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $260.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $78.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.16. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.43 and a fifty-two week high of $264.19.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 54.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

