Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. trimmed its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on TXN shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.55.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $166.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The stock has a market cap of $151.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 67.53%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

