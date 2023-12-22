Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Holdings Boosted by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $47.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.30. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $47.81. The stock has a market cap of $116.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

