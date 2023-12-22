City Holding Co. Has $2.49 Million Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

City Holding Co. lowered its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co. owned approximately 0.60% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 7.5% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 8.7% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 13,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 18.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Trading Up 0.2 %

BATS PMAR opened at $35.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.21 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.00.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

