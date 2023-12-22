City Holding Co. Trims Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

City Holding Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 45.4% during the second quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 295.4% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after buying an additional 25,296 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 6.8% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 11.7% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $243.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $162.04 and a 52 week high of $243.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $219.25 and its 200 day moving average is $204.66. The company has a market cap of $55.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 31.97%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TT shares. Barclays raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $2,868,546.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,946,966.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,065. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

