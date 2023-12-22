City Holding Co. Purchases 1,485 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

City Holding Co. grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 316,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,454,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 122,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,121,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,202,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,666,000 after buying an additional 274,371 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 88,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,537,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet cut NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com cut NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $59.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.86. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $86.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.47%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

