City Holding Co. Has $4.17 Million Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

City Holding Co. raised its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 1,571.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.88.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE CMI opened at $244.12 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.18 and a 1 year high of $265.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.03.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 billion. Analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

