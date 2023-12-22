S.A. Mason LLC Has $1.11 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

S.A. Mason LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $276,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPMD opened at $48.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.09. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.67 and a fifty-two week high of $49.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.13.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

