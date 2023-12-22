Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 28.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,527 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 55,717 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 48.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,436 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. 18.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NUV opened at $8.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.46. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $9.34.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

