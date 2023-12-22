Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $539,000. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,131,000 after buying an additional 19,167 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 51,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 5,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
SHY opened at $81.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.11. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $82.74.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
