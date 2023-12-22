Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,011 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 16.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 5,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 51,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 71,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 60.9% in the second quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,110,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,877,000 after acquiring an additional 100,616 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFG stock opened at $95.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.33.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

