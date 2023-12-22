S.A. Mason LLC Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

S.A. Mason LLC reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.0% of S.A. Mason LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,497,927,000 after purchasing an additional 199,871,215 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,579.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,509,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,982,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493,148 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,442.5% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,611,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,116,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,185 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $434.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $408.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $406.84. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $344.34 and a 12 month high of $438.22. The company has a market capitalization of $347.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

