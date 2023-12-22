Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.4% of S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $212.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $191.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $215.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.