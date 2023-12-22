Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is Reliant Investment Management LLC’s Largest Position

Reliant Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 4.9% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 96,355.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $205,354,303,000 after purchasing an additional 236,493,322 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 122,794.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,050,420,000 after buying an additional 3,664,177 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 49,919.1% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after buying an additional 2,432,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,681,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,481,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at $101,980,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,143 shares of company stock worth $24,182,242. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $944.67.

Broadcom stock opened at $1,127.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $527.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $542.45 and a 12 month high of $1,151.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $942.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $888.62.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.75 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $5.25 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.75%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

