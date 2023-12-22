Reliant Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 86 AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Reliant Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 8.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 31.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 24.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,331,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZO has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,851.50.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,612.63 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,277.88 and a 1 year high of $2,750.00. The company has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,605.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,532.76.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $27.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,282,501.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total value of $5,825,864.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 537 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,536.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,949 shares of company stock valued at $38,497,878 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

