Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Bought by Reliant Investment Management LLC

Reliant Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRO. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 92.6% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 53,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $1,444,551.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,232,811.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 41,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $1,135,333.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,418,588.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 53,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $1,444,551.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,232,811.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,748 shares of company stock valued at $4,971,485 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MRO opened at $24.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.45. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $32.54. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 16.30%.

MRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.66.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

