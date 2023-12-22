Reliant Investment Management LLC Has $3.80 Million Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Reliant Investment Management LLC grew its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. IQVIA comprises about 2.2% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 2.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in IQVIA by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in IQVIA by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in IQVIA by 82.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $229.27 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.42 and a 52-week high of $241.86. The stock has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $204.16 and its 200-day moving average is $211.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of IQVIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.46.

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

