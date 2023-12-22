Reliant Investment Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Reliant Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Eaton accounts for 2.7% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Eaton in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.85.

Eaton Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $237.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $220.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $150.86 and a 1 year high of $240.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

