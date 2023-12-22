Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,157 Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RQI. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,562,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,549,000 after purchasing an additional 111,684 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,379,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,001,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,303,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,710,000 after acquiring an additional 81,910 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 12.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 757,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,791,000 after purchasing an additional 82,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 652,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Price Performance

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock opened at $11.74 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $14.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day moving average of $11.05.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

