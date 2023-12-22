Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CEO Feng-Ming Wang Sells 3,093 Shares

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total transaction of $194,982.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 760,559 shares in the company, valued at $47,945,639.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ambarella Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $62.71 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.59 and a 12-month high of $99.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.30. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 1.66.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.11. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 46.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $50.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Ambarella from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 73.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

