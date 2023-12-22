Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $590,000 Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 3,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

MAA stock opened at $132.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.81. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.56 and a twelve month high of $176.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.78 and a 200-day moving average of $138.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 111.78%.

In other news, Director William Reid Sanders bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $115.74 per share, for a total transaction of $231,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,288.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MAA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.50 to $148.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.62.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

