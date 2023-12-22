Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 1,467 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSBD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 539.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,081,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,989,000 after purchasing an additional 912,407 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 139.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,266,000 after buying an additional 393,739 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 534.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 354,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after buying an additional 298,434 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,318,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 29.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 569,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,893,000 after buying an additional 128,994 shares during the period. 28.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs BDC Trading Up 0.9 %

GSBD opened at $15.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.16. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $16.52.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 33.23% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $120.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.62 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.75%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 131.39%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

