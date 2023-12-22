1,403 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Purchased by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

VO opened at $230.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.64 and its 200-day moving average is $215.69. The stock has a market cap of $57.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $233.14.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

