Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 71,998,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,319,000 after buying an additional 1,788,450 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,437,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,093,000 after purchasing an additional 896,503 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 136.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,881,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,729,561 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,904,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,412,000 after purchasing an additional 91,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,092,000.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %
SPYV stock opened at $46.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $46.59.
About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- What is the ‘Magnificent Seven’, and how to gain exposure?
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Get ready to ring in the New Year with these upgrades
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Nike’s miss could be our opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.