SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,802 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 41,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $33.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.05. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $33.85.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

