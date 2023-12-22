Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $96.28 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $100.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.81.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.2816 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

