Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $3.78 Million Position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 69,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,776,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,774,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,443,267,000 after acquiring an additional 222,382 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 109.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,229,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,674 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 723,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,370,000 after acquiring an additional 16,347 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 627,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,582,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JIRE opened at $57.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.17. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $49.68 and a 12-month high of $59.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of -1.00.

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

