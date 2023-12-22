SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,880 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 94,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 101,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of WY stock opened at $34.11 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.75.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.36%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

View Our Latest Report on WY

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $29,083.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,338.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Weyerhaeuser news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,001,936.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,560,357.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $29,083.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,338.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,854 shares of company stock valued at $1,059,292. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.