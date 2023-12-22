SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Has $2.55 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $407.77 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $259.73 and a twelve month high of $410.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $378.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $372.00.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.8083 per share. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

