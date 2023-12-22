Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 700 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,100 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 95,391.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 136,655,301 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,082,211,000 after purchasing an additional 136,512,194 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,115,932,000 after acquiring an additional 78,995,341 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $1,829,675,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,976,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,678,273,000 after acquiring an additional 11,987,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 14,194.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,221,577 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $358,627,000 after acquiring an additional 9,157,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on VZ. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE:VZ opened at $37.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

