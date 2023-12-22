PSI Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 49,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1,014.8% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 27,715 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 137,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,523,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 150,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $64.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.81. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $57.04 and a one year high of $65.25.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.