PSI Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3,209.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,686,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,235,000 after purchasing an additional 40,426,871 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,454,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,430,000 after buying an additional 1,866,932 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,200,000 after buying an additional 6,682,725 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,470,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,517,000 after buying an additional 640,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,444,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,340,000 after buying an additional 177,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

CHD stock opened at $91.82 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.63 and a 52-week high of $100.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.50.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet lowered Church & Dwight from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Articles

