PSI Advisors LLC Sells 429 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

PSI Advisors LLC lessened its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 200.0% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 101.8% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $42.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.49. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.68 and a 52-week high of $58.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.73 and a 200 day moving average of $46.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 46.26% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Airlines news, Director James A. C. Kennedy acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.43 per share, with a total value of $163,935.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,049.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on United Airlines from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded United Airlines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on United Airlines from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

