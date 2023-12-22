Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.19-0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $765-790 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $789.05 million. Steelcase also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.190-0.230 EPS.

Steelcase Price Performance

Steelcase stock opened at $14.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.53. Steelcase has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $14.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.77. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.31.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Steelcase had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $777.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Steelcase’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Steelcase will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Steelcase Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.49%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SCS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Steelcase from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Steelcase from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steelcase

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steelcase by 223.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 234,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 162,301 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Steelcase by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 9,159 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Steelcase by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Steelcase by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 57,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 9,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Steelcase by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 83,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

Recommended Stories

