Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Shares Down 6.6% on Insider Selling

Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) were down 6.6% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $6.12 and last traded at $6.20. Approximately 3,741,677 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 6,199,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.

Specifically, insider Laura A. Williams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 266,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,356. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Laura A. Williams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 266,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,356. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 11,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total value of $49,564.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 867,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,783,904.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,413 shares of company stock valued at $677,477 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARDX. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Monday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, December 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Monday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.58.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -52.42 and a beta of 1.05.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $56.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.09 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 19.75%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDX. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 235.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Ardelyx during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

