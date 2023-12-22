Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Trading Up 6%

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.56 and last traded at $32.49. 236,871 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 613,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Xometry from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.89.

Xometry Stock Up 6.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.65 and a 200 day moving average of $19.85.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $118.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.84 million. Xometry had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. Equities analysts expect that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Xometry news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $161,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,575,755.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Matthew Leibel sold 24,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $422,753.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 47,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,843.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Rallo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $161,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,755.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,124 shares of company stock valued at $600,777 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xometry

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XMTR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xometry in the first quarter valued at $33,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Xometry by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Xometry during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Xometry by 72.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xometry by 209.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, and multi jet fusion; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

